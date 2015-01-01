F.A.Q.

Why are you doing this? We love gifts. Who doesn't?! But there's one thing we love the most: Spreading love and kindness. And well, we already spend all day surfing the interwebz, window-shopping Product Hunt and what not, so we thought it would be awesome to host this with the help of the awesome Product Hunt Team, and make some friends in the process!

What if my match does not give enough details and I don't know what to buy them? Along with your match's details, we'll include their email so you can contact them if you want, to ask further questions about their hobbies, tastes, etc. You can even send the email from a new email address to keep your identity anonymous ;).

What if I never get a gift? Unfortunately there's no way for us to enforce people to buy gifts for their matches and we can't guarantee that you'll get a gift. However, we are confident in the Product Hunt Community and its values. The PH community is one of the strongest in the interwebz! Fear not! You'll get something awesome!

Is this an official Product Hunt event? Nope, this is a community-made project. However, the entire Product Hunt team loved the idea and they are supporting us with whatever we may need to make everyone happy.

Is there a set minimum value for the gifts? We recommend a price of around $20 - shipping included. But of course, you can go as high and as wild as your caffeinated self wants.

Why are there 2 types of exchange? International and Domestic? International means you'll be matched with someone from another country, and National means you'll be matched with someone from your own country. For people manually shipping gifts this is important. If you are using Amazon to ship the gift to your match, then you can buy a gift from their countrie's Amazon website directly and ship the gift right away.

Can I enter both the International and Domestic exchanges? For sure, you'll have to fill the form 2 times. Your records will be independent and you'll get 2 different emails with 2 different matches.