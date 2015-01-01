A community-run gift exchange!
SantaHunt is the Secret Santa gift exchange made for the awesome community that kitty-powers Product Hunt😻
People from 20+ countries have joined the fun since 2015, and we're back for more! Join us, send some kitty-love, and receive more kitty-love!
I love it! Thank you @AustinGrandt #SantaHunt @ProductHunt 🎄 pic.twitter.com/pDk3hEq1LS— Cait Power 📱 (@IsMiseCait) 5 de enero de 2017
Received my 🎁 #santahunt today. Merci 😊. Sent off mine earlier. pic.twitter.com/jjbEvTkb2o— Nikita Korotaev (@nikitakorotaev) diciembre 22, 2015
Monday: best day ever for getting my #SantaHunt Secret Santa got me an awesome book! Thanks Siddharth! @ProductHunt pic.twitter.com/T8p3oZznpr— andina (@andina) diciembre 21, 2015
Best secret Santa I've gotten in a long time! Thanks @NicActon for the super rad santahunt gift! @ProductHunt pic.twitter.com/jeeBU46nhe— D E R R I C (@megatanner) 5 de enero de 2017
Thank you so much for the awesome gift @Q_i_a_n_a! Can't wait to read!
@ProductHunt #santahunt #Whisky #inspired pic.twitter.com/F3qDk7wvJK— Matt Lippl (@mattblackpageux) diciembre 24, 2015
Dear secret santa (whoever you are). I LOVE THIS THANK YOU!!! bieber mugshot mug. #santahunt @ProductHunt @rrhoover pic.twitter.com/4rfWCtkInB— Mike Coutermarsh (@mscccc) diciembre 23, 2015
Thank you Santa Paws! :) #santahunt #producthunt pic.twitter.com/GXZ6cUEOhs— Menyhárt Csaba (@sc3wnet) diciembre 23, 2015
My @ProductHunt #santahunt gift came! pic.twitter.com/m29wSAmyPN— Justin Ehlert (@JTEhlert) diciembre 22, 2015
Seriously, must check post more often. My #SantaHunt arrived! My first taste of VR 🤓 cc @ProductHunt pic.twitter.com/QewygcmmSU— Ben Tossell (@bentossell) 28 de diciembre de 2015
Hahaha! Can't believe this happened @Erin_Alexa_ :D! Thank you! I love it :D! #santahunt pic.twitter.com/br4bfRSxFL— Lea Marolt (@hellosunschein) 8 de enero de 2017
That's a fabulous present and cool system #xmas #ProductHunt #SantaHunt pic.twitter.com/E9kR27lb78— daichi.k (@dadi_mtk) diciembre 15, 2015
Loved my #santahunt surprise (: can't wait to start creating! Thanks @ProductHunt & @codysanfilippo (: pic.twitter.com/nxvOu8yqwP— Lea Marolt (@hellosunschein) diciembre 15, 2015
Looking for a gift for my match. Luckily, he is a tech guy, so googled him. Let the fun commence. #santahunt— Del Williams (@delwilliams) diciembre 16, 2015
My secret Santa present courteously of #SantaHunt and @ProductHunt pic.twitter.com/kJvLSrmLqN— Todd Saunders (@toddsaunders) diciembre 16, 2015
A day after sending out a #SantaHunt gift, I get this AMAZING gift from Kyle.
Love it! Thank you!
@ProductHunt pic.twitter.com/lRiFoCdAvH— DaveCothran ☕ (@DaveCothran) diciembre 17, 2015
Someone loves our #santahunt gift! Thanks @hellosunschein & @ProductHunt!!!! pic.twitter.com/T0vuqParHl— Erin Alexa (@Erin_Alexa_) diciembre 17, 2015
secret #SantaHunt 🎄 keeps on giving. We're bringing these to next @ProductHunt team @soulcycle.— Mike Coutermarsh (@mscccc) 11 de enero de 2016
Thanks @wwr228 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Jfs3tXmykQ
Sent my secret Santa match their present yesterday. Hope he likes it 😻 #SantaHunt @ProductHunt— Daniel Stahl (@LittleJazzHands) diciembre 17, 2015
@ProductHunt @jashjacob HOHO. Just boxing! Tomorrow on the way from Germany to India! HOHO! #xmas #fun #SantaHunt pic.twitter.com/27pvG3rSzp— herr_rockn (@herr_rockn) diciembre 14, 2015
I got an amazing @ProductHunt #santahunt gift! Thanks Santa! pic.twitter.com/b0UCdZFvxy— kickme444 (@kickme444) diciembre 19, 2015
Seriously, must check post more often. My #SantaHunt arrived! My first taste of VR 🤓 cc @ProductHunt pic.twitter.com/QewygcmmSU— Ben Tossell (@bentossell) 28 de diciembre de 2015
Best excuse ever to play LEGO again! All thanks to @cohnen and @ProductHunt #santahunt pic.twitter.com/DJ3ZOYpv3m— Philippe Brulé (@aboutphilippe) diciembre 16, 2015
Scroll down and you’ll find a form. You can write your name, address, and the things you love - maybe a wish list too - so your Secret Santa Paws knows what to gift you!
Registration closes on December 18th. On December 19th we’ll start matching each person with their Secret Santa Paws. We’ll send you an email with your match’s info so you can send that person a gift they’ll love. Make sure you check your Promotions and Spam folders on Dec 19th!
Now, we wait. You’ll be super excited because you will receive a gift from your Secret Santa Paws, personally delivered by the PH Kitty! (Not really).
We love gifts. Who doesn't?! But there's one thing we love the most: Spreading love and kindness. And well, we already spend all day surfing the interwebz, window-shopping Product Hunt and what not, so we thought it would be awesome to host this with the help of the awesome Product Hunt Team, and make some friends in the process!
Along with your match's details, we'll include their email so you can contact them if you want, to ask further questions about their hobbies, tastes, etc. You can even send the email from a new email address to keep your identity anonymous ;).
Unfortunately there's no way for us to enforce people to buy gifts for their matches and we can't guarantee that you'll get a gift. However, we are confident in the Product Hunt Community and its values. The PH community is one of the strongest in the interwebz! Fear not! You'll get something awesome!
Nope, this is a community-made project. However, the entire Product Hunt team loved the idea and they are supporting us with whatever we may need to make everyone happy.
We recommend a price of around $20 - shipping included. But of course, you can go as high and as wild as your caffeinated self wants.
International means you'll be matched with someone from another country, and National means you'll be matched with someone from your own country. For people manually shipping gifts this is important. If you are using Amazon to ship the gift to your match, then you can buy a gift from their countrie's Amazon website directly and ship the gift right away.
For sure, you'll have to fill the form 2 times. Your records will be independent and you'll get 2 different emails with 2 different matches.
Oh, you know... just 3 stray cats, living on the streets of the cyberspace, keeping us warm with old Donald Trump tweets.
[Information about us at the bottom]
We are a Designer, an Illustrator and a Developer that had the pleasure of meeting each other thanks to the community around Product Hunt. We just thought this would be a cool and fun way to give back to the community 🙌.
SEND A TWEET TO SADOK IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS OR ANY PROBLEMS AT ALL!
Or send an email to hi@santahunt.com